Zanzibar Announces Appointment of New Director

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zanzibar Gold Inc. (the “Company”) (ZBR – CSE; ZNZBF – OTC Pinks) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Juan J. Duarte Bravo as a director of the Company.



Mr. Duarte is a practising lawyer located in Hermosillo, Mexico, with more than twenty years experience as counselor and legal representative of international mining companies operating in Mexico. Throughout the years, he has participated in the creation, acquisition, sale, merging, spin-off, and joint-venturing of mining projects throughout Mexico. He has vast experience in the acquisition of mining concessions involving government, private and ejido-owned properties. He specializes in developing community and ejido relationships in Mexican mining regions along with managing compliance and environmental laws. He has obtained mine exploration and exploitation permits for natural areas protected by the Mexican State. Mr. Duarte’s practice has assisted mining companies in obtaining permits to use Mexican territorial water rights along with development of environmental permits. Mr. Duarte has also practiced archaeological law and on which he has published in specialized journals.

Mr. Farrage stated, “On behalf of Zanzibar’s Board of Directors, I am very pleased to welcome Mr. Duarte to the Company. We are confident that Juan’s proficiencies, experience and perspective will be of great value to Zanzibar as the Company grows.”

On behalf of the Board

Abby Farrage, President

