President of CFSI Loan Management Brian Mingham Claims Coronavirus Is Leading to Migration out of America's Large Cities
CFSI is a leading nationwide construction risk mitigation firm focused on creating key strategies and hiring top industry professionals.GREENWOOD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder and CEO of CFSI Loan Management Brian Mingham has noticed a surge in suburban real estate, claiming that major metro areas have experienced a growth slow down since the beginning of the pandemic. With many individuals looking to embrace social distancing permanently, recent reports demonstrate that nearly one third of Americans are considering a move to a less populated city amid the outbreaks.
"With many having to adhere to stay at home orders, homeowners are re-locating and taking this opportunity to re-model their spaces." states President of CFSI Brian Mingham. " People are adding outdoor spaces and home offices in order to adapt to this new way of life."
And while individuals and businesses re-locate to suburban areas, Mingham and CFSI work with large and small financial institutions to protect their client's interests in the construction loan, while providing risk mitigation and industry best practices.
About Brian Mingham
Brian Mingham is Founder & CEO of CFSI Loan Management, and is responsible for the firm’s overall strategy, reporting, and general management. In his role, Mingham has continued to focus on building CFSI’s year-over-year revenue growth by leading key growth initiatives and identifying high-growth market segments. As a result-driven executive, Mingham is continuously seeking new business opportunities.
