MPX International’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Canveda Inc., Enters Into an Agreement for the Manufacturing and Distribution of Cannabis Products in Israel

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPX International Corporation (“MPX International”, “MPXI” or the “Corporation”) (CSE:MPXI; OTCQX:MPXOF), a multinational diversified cannabis company, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Canveda Inc. (“Canveda”), a licence holder under the Cannabis Act (Canada), has entered into a production and distribution agreement with Panaxia Pharmaceutical Industries Israel Ltd. (“Panaxia”), the largest manufacturer and distributor of medical cannabis products in Israel, for the packaging and distribution of cannabis which will be marketed and sold in Israel under Canveda’s medical brand “Salus BioPharma”.

“MPXI has a long-standing relationship with Panaxia and welcomes the opportunity to market our brand in Israel as part of our international cannabis strategy,” noted W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and CEO of MPX International. “Panaxia is a major player in the Israeli market and an emerging participant in the global cannabis space and we are honored to be able to work with them on this initial project.”

A first shipment of 100 kg of high-quality cannabis flower will be shipped from Canada to Israel as soon as an export permit from Health Canada is acquired. All the required import permits from Israel have been issued.

Panaxia uses high-quality cannabis flower to manufacture and distribute a variety of standardized, pharma-grade, smokeless, measured dosage cannabinoid-based products including sublingual tablets, slow release tablets, pastilles, rectal suppositories, vaginal suppositories, skincare ointments, topical patches and oral spray inhalers.

The Salus BioPharma products will be sold to patients with a variety of conditions such as PTSD, chronic pain, cancer, epilepsy, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, anorexia and HIV/AIDS.

“We are proud to work on this project with our Canadian partners MPX International Corporation and expand our collaboration to the Israeli market. As an experienced pharmaceutical company and the largest manufacturer and distributor of medical cannabis products in Israel, we are committed to providing premium, standardized, and scientifically-backed pharmaceutical cannabis products to our partners and patients worldwide. MPXI leads the pharmaceutical approach to medical cannabis in Canada, which makes them a natural partner for distribution of high-quality pharmaceutical cannabis products in Israel,” said Assi Rotbart, GM of Panaxia.

“We will be shipping our initial 100 kg of bulk high-quality Sativa and Indica cannabis strains to test the market in Israel. Panaxia will be responsible for quality control, packaging and distribution of Salus BioPharma products,” said Michael Arnkvarn, COO, Canada of MPXI. “The Salus BioPharma brand is our premier medical brand and we are excited to commence international distribution of our Salus BioPharma products with Panaxia in Israel. Following this initial foray into the international cannabis market, we are working to expand distribution of the Salus BioPharma Brand to additional international markets.”

About MPX International Corporation

MPX International Corporation is a multinational diversified cannabis company focused on developing and operating assets across the international cannabis industry with an emphasis on cultivating, manufacturing and marketing products which include cannabinoids as their primary active ingredient. With current operations spanning four continents in Canada, Switzerland, South Africa, Malta and Australia as well as evolving partnership and distribution opportunities in other jurisdictions, MPXI continues to position itself as an emergent global participant in the cannabis industry.

About Panaxia Pharmaceutical Industries Israel

Panaxia Labs Israel, Ltd. is a publicly traded company (TASE:PNAX.TA). It is the largest Israeli manufacturer and home-delivery distributor of medical cannabis products, and the first to have received the approval of the Israeli Ministry of Health for the manufacturing of medicinal cannabis-based pharmaceuticals (under the IMC-GMP directive) as well as EU-GMP standard certification required for commercial production and export of medical cannabis and its products to Europe. The company manufactures over 30 hemp-based medicinal products and has accumulated a broad foundation of clinical experience based on tens of thousands of patients.

Panaxia is a subsidiary of the Segal Pharma Group, owned by the Segal family and founded over forty years ago. The company manufactures over 600 different pharmaceutical products that are distributed in over 40 countries worldwide. Panaxia Labs Israel is a subsidiary of Panaxia Pharmaceutical Industries, co-founded by Dr. Dadi Segal, Dr. Eran Goldberg, and Adv. Assi Rotbart as the cannabis division of the Segal Pharma Group. A sister subsidiary, Panaxia US, manufactures in North America over 60 hemp-based medicinal products, including sublingual tablets, lozenges, oils, and inhalators designed for treating conditions such as PTSD, cancer, chronic pain, epilepsy, anorexia, burns, and many other ailments. Panaxia Group has over 150 employees, who also conduct all of its clinical trials.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, MPX International’s objectives and intentions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in MPX International’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , including its audited annual consolidated financial statements for the financial years ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and the corresponding annual management’s discussion and analysis; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although MPX International believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, MPX International disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

