IntelliChief Offering 3 Opportunities for Businesses to Connect and Discuss Enterprise Content Management and Automation Implementation During the Month of August

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliChief, the emerging leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Accounts Payable Automation solutions, will host three online events during the month of August for businesses looking to streamline their processes and take advantage of unrealized cost-saving opportunities. If you're looking for your chance to kickstart your digital transformation, now is your chance.

(August 18, 2020, 12:00PM EST) IntelliChief: Accounts Payable and Sales Orders Automation with EBS

Do you have an optimization plan for rebuilding your business? Do you wonder which departments would benefit the most from automation? Or how automation can be integrated into your existing E-Business Suite (EBS) system?

When it comes to automation, most businesses are still in the research phase — they not only seek answers to their questions but also practical guidance. Unfortunately, many key decision-makers don’t have time to sit through a long webinar to uncover this knowledge. As an Oracle Gold Partner, we have a solution.

Chat LIVE with our experts on August 18, 2020, from 12:00PM – 12:30PM where we will respond to your questions about optimizing your business processes in Accounts Payable, Sales Orders, Human Resources, and more!

What to Bring:

Your most pressing questions related to Oracle Automation

General information about your current business processes (i.e., # of invoices per month, # of processors, etc.)

Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/EBS0820

(August 19, 2020, 12:00PM EST) IntelliChief: Accounts Payable, Sales Orders Automation with Infor (LX, XA, BPCS, System 21, LN)

IntelliChief, an Infor Solution Partner, has several ways to help companies take their Accounts Payable and Sales Order departments to the next level of operational efficiency. Join us for a LIVE CHAT, IntelliChief: Accounts Payable, Sales Orders Automation with Infor (LX, XA, BPCS, System 21, LN), to learn how utilizing features such as real-time matching, unit of measure conversion, and data normalization can eliminate data entry errors and save you thousands of dollars each quarter.

In IntelliChief: Accounts Payable, Sales Orders Automation with Infor (LX, XA, BPCS, System 21, LN), you can take a closer look at the must-have features that make AP and Sales Order Automation a vital component to the overall success of your business. Discover:

The benefits of real-time integration with various Infor systems and applications

Reduce the number of exceptions in your AP process with unit of measure and part number conversions

Eliminate duplicate payments and counterfeit invoices with 2-, 3-, or 4-way matching processes

Reduce manual intervention with data normalization and cross-referencing

Now is the time that companies can benefit from process automation and reap the cost savings from productivity improvement, better visibility into cash flow, and compliance. Attendees will walk away with all the knowledge they need to put together a robust plan to overcome those troublesome challenges that are preventing their businesses from meeting their growth objectives.

Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/INFOR0820

(August 26, 2020, 2:00PM EST) Automate Order Entry and Improve Collections with IntelliChief and JD Edwards

As most companies begin to review operating processes, they are not only looking to save money but also provide the best customer experience possible. Manually entering customer Purchase Orders causes data entry errors and delayed shipments. Prevent customer frustration and speed orders through JD Edwards using Order Automation from IntelliChief.

In our webinar, Automate Order Entry and Improve Collections with IntelliChief and JD Edwards, you’ll get an in-depth look at how IntelliChief has everything you need to create outstanding customer experiences, streamline operations, solve complex business challenges, improve KPIs, and:

Convert customer purchase orders into sales orders without keying

Reduce manual data entry by as much as 70% (in some cases as high as 90%)

Give users access to all documents related to a customers order right in JDE

Reduce DSO and increase fulfillment speed

Gain 100% visibility into the Sales Order process

Capture and save new documents (packing slips, delivery notices, and customer invoices) as they are created

Address customer inquiries within your ERP

Use workflow to automate steps even in complex made-to-order processes

Now is the time to work smarter. Let IntelliChief help you spend less time on manual processes and more time focused on improving your core business.

Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/JDE0820

About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions provider that utilizes industry-leading software to streamline enterprise-class business processes. As an Oracle Gold Partner and Infor Solution Partner, IntelliChief is recognized for its intuitive document management and workflow automation solutions. With decades of expertise in the market and seamless integration with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and line of business systems, IntelliChief is the clear choice for businesses looking to streamline processes, eliminate waste, and increase revenue. Many IntelliChief customers achieve a full ROI within the first year of implementation. Users can create, capture, manage, archive, retrieve, and distribute mission-critical documents directly from their familiar ERP screens, automating, and streamlining business process workflows throughout their organization. For more information, visit https://www.intellichief.com/

