Angolan president to attend SADC heads of state conference

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 13 - Angolan head of state João Lourenço will attend the 40th Conference of Heads of State and Government of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), set for Monday in Maputo, said minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, on Wednesday. ,

Téte António, who was speaking at a press conference, said that the event, to be held via video conference due to covid-19 pandemic, will be chaired  by the host president Filipe Nyusi from Maputo.

He said that the president will take advantage of the event to request support for the candidacy of  the Angolan Josefa Sacko to the post of commissioner for agriculture, rural development, blue economy and sustainable environment of the African Union.  

The meeting will take place under the motto “SADC - 40 years of building peace and security, promoting development and resilience in the face of global challenges”.

 

The participants will analyse the political and security situation in the region, as well as the impact of covid-19 in member countries.  

The meeting will also address the financial situation of the organisation, the recruitment of the executive secretary and his deputy, as well as serve for the signing of several legal instruments.  

Téte António said that the conference is being preceded by preparatory meetings, also by videoconference, with emphasis on a meeting of ministers on Thursday.

