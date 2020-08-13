P2P Payment Market 2020 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

P2P Payment Market

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 13, 2020

Introduction

“P2P Payment Market”

P2P Payment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global P2P Payment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Key Players of Global P2P Payment Market =>

• PayPal Pte. Ltd.

• Tencent.

• Square, Inc.

• Circle Internet Financial Limited

• clearXchange.

• SnapCash

• Dwolla, Inc.

• TransferWise Ltd.

• CurrencyFair LTD

• One97 Communications Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• NFC/Smartcard

• SMS

• Mobile Apps

• Market segment by Application, split into

• Retail Payments

• Travels & Hospitality Payments

• Transportation & Logistics Payments

• Energy & Utilities Payments

• Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Central & South America

Major Key Points of Global P2P Payment Market

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.