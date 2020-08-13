Magic Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2020 Financial Results with Record-Breaking Operating Income of $9.8 million, reflecting a 22% Year Over Year Growth, and Announces Distribution of Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $8.6 Million for the First Half…

Non-GAAP operating income reached a record-breaking $12.2 million, reflecting a 14% year over year growth

/EIN News/ -- OR YEHUDA, Israel, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd . ( NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC ), a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services, announced today its financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2020.



Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Revenues for the second quarter increased 12% to $86.5 million compared to $77.1 million in the same period last year.

Operating income for the second quarter increased 22% to $9.8 million compared to $8.0 million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter increased 14% to $12.2 million compared to $10.7 million in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders for the second quarter increased 19% to $5.7 million, or $0.12 per fully diluted share, compared to $4.8 million, or $0.08 per fully diluted share in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders for the second quarter increased 14% to $8.1 million, or $0.17 per fully diluted share, compared to $7.1 million, or $0.14 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.

Financial Highlights for the Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2020

Revenues for the first half of 2020 increased 15% to $171.7 million compared to $148.9 million in the same period last year.

Operating income for the first half of 2020 increased 13% to $18.6 million compared to $16.4 million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP operating income for the first half of 2020 increased 12% to $23.2 million compared to $20.8 million in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders for the first half of 2020 increased 14% to $11.6 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share, compared to $10.2 million, or $0.19 per fully diluted share in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders for the first half of 2020 increased 27% to $17.5 million, or $0.36 per fully diluted share, compared to $13.7 million, or $0.28 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first half of 2020 amounted to $28.1 million compared to $26.6 million in the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2020, Magic’s net cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities amounted to $91.7 million.

Magic is reiterating its May 2020 guidance for full year revenues of between $350 million to $360 million on a constant currency basis, reflecting annual growth of 7.5% to 10.6%.

Declaration of Dividend for the First Half of 2020

In accordance with its dividend distribution policy, the Company’s board of directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend in the amount of 17.5 cents per share and in the aggregate amount of approximately $8.6 million, reflecting approximately 75% of its distributable profits for the first half of 2020.

The dividend is payable on September 10, 2020 to all of the Company’s shareholders of record at the close of the NASDAQ Global Select Market on August 27, 2020.

In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 30% (if the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company's share capital) or 25% (for all other dividend recipients) of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions.

The dividend will be paid in US dollars on the ordinary shares of Magic Software Enterprises that are traded both on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software Enterprises , said:

“In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in March 2020, our outlook for 2020 has improved due to an increased demand, from existing and new customers, for digital transformation projects, as COVID-19 forced organizations and their employees to adapt to the new forced reality and work environment.”

“We are pleased to witness that our strong and stable financial position, coupled with our constant efforts to become a trusted advisor of the digital transformation market, are paying off, and we will continue to make our best efforts to enhance our portfolio, both organically and through acquisitions in order to offer the best one-stop-shop for digital transformation.”

Conference Call Details

Magic’s management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (5:00 p.m. Israel Daylight Time) to review and discuss Magic’s results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls at least 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, call the international dial-in number.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders and Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic's financial condition and results of operations. Magic's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Magic urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;

In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;

Equity-based compensation expenses;

The related tax, non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests effects of the above items;

Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;

Acquisition-related costs;

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of mobile and cloud-enabled application and business integration platforms.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," “look forward”, "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic® is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 86,521 $ 77,060 $ 171,729 $ 148,860 Cost of Revenues 61,728 52,476 122,120 101,984 Gross profit 24,793 24,584 49,609 46,876 Research and development, net 1,989 2,496 4,163 4,042 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 12,962 14,050 26,858 26,408 Total operating costs and expenses 14,951 16,546 31,021 30,450 Operating income 9,842 8,038 18,588 16,426 Financial income (expenses), net (1,135 ) 35 (618 ) (206 ) Income before taxes on income 8,707 8,073 17,970 16,220 Taxes on income 2,081 1,897 4,069 3,517 Net income $ 6,626 $ 6,176 $ 13,901 $ 12,703 Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling

interests (237 ) (1,130 ) (561 ) (2,012 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (652 ) (211 ) (1,750 ) (504 ) Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 5,737 $ 4,835 $ 11,590 $ 10,187 Net earnings per share attributable to Magic's shareholders : Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.08 $ 0.24 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.08 $ 0.24 $ 0.19 Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share Basic 49,002 48,891 48,980 48,876 Diluted 49,042 48,985 49,044 48,982





Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 86,521 100 % $ 77,060 100 % $ 171,729 100 % $ 148,860 100 % Gross profit 26,454 30.6 % 25,940 33.7 % 52,826 30.8 % 49,584 33.3 % Operating income 12,223 14.1 % 10,695 13.9 % 23,194 13.5 % 20,757 13.9 % Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders 8,100 9.4 % 7,091 9.2 % 17,475 10.2 % 13,743 9.2 % Basic earnings per

share $ 0.17 $ 0.14 $ 0.36 $ 0.28 Diluted earnings per

share $ 0.17 $ 0.14 $ 0.36 $ 0.28





MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP gross profit $ 24,793 $ 24,584 $ 49,609 $ 46,876 Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology 1,393 1,218 2,681 2,433 Amortization of other intangible assets 268 138 536 275 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 26,454 $ 25,940 $ 52,826 $ 49,584 GAAP operating income $ 9,842 $ 8,038 $ 18,588 $ 16,426 Gross profit adjustments 1,661 1,356 3,217 2,708 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,338 1,619 2,578 2,820 Capitalization of software development (846 ) (1,298 ) (1,690 ) (2,252 ) Costs related to acquisitions 228 980 501 980 Stock-based compensation - - - 75 Non-GAAP operating income $ 12,223 $ 10,695 $ 23,194 $ 20,757 GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 5,737 $ 4,835 $ 11,590 $ 10,187 Operating income adjustments 2,381 2,657 4,606 4,331 Expenses attributed to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests (175 ) (311 ) (175 ) (619 ) Changes in unsettled fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 375 - 1,148 - Deferred taxes on the above items (218 ) (90 ) 306 (156 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 8,100 $ 7,091 $ 17,475 $ 13,743 Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.14 $ 0.36 $ 0.28 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share 49,002 48,891 48,980 48,876 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.14 $ 0.36 $ 0.28 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share 49,042 48,985 49,044 48,975





MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. Dollars in thousands June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Unaudited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,023 $ 81,915 Short-term bank deposits 8,107 6,996 Marketable securities 2,265 6,600 Trade receivables, net 92,913 96,694 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 11,448 12,845 Total current assets 193,756 205,050 LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES: Severance pay fund 4,065 4,013 Deferred tax assets 2,601 2,188 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,469 14,956 Other long-term receivables 2,603 3,594 Other long-term deposits 2,285 2,285 Total long-term receivables 35,023 27,036 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 5,032 3,649 INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL, NET 171,142 168,871 TOTAL ASSETS $ 404,953 $ 404,606 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term debt $ 6,577 $ 7,079 Trade payables 11,035 10,990 Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 31,961 32,619 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 3,103 3,833 Liabilities due to acquisition activities 4,687 3,638 Deferred revenues and customer advances 9,629 8,724 Total current liabilities 66,992 66,883 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 18,673 15,540 Deferred tax liability 12,881 11,069 Long-term operating lease liabilities 20,368 11,119 Long-term liabilities due to acquisition activities 7,181 8,613 Accrued severance pay 4,866 4,770 Total non-current liabilities 63,969 51,111 REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 12,419 21,915 EQUITY: Magic Software Enterprises equity 248,133 247,838 Non-controlling interests 13,440 16,859 Total equity 261,573 264,697 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

AND EQUITY $ 404,953 $ 404,606



