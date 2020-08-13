Personas Social Surpasses 50,000 Social Media Followers

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personas Social Incorporated (TSX.V: PRSN) (OTCQB: PKSLF) (the “Company”) is pleased to report that the successful launch of its social media brand awareness program.



The Personas.com video conferencing service provides its customers with a feature rich low-cost video conferencing platform. The Company launched its Personas social media brand awareness program on August 4th, 2020. The Company is proud to announce that as of Wednesday August 12th, 2020 the Personas.com service had accumulated more than 63,000 social media followers. Much larger videoconferencing companies, such as Zoom have fewer followers on the same social media sites. This is due in part to Personas intentionally targeting to the newly evolved and underserved home user video conferencing market. Whereas, most of our competitors offer primarily corporate video conferencing services; Personas offers a video conferencing platform that can be used to run a wide variety of purposes including running a variety of home businesses.

The Company is marketing it services in concert with social media influencers who have a large social media footprint in specific geographies and language groups. In preparation for the marketing campaign the Company implemented multi-lingual support for both its website and customer service department. The company’s initial marketing campaign targeted the country of Brazil and Portuguese speaking social media users. The company will launch similar campaigns targeting other languages and other geographies.

Personas can be found online at www.personas.com.

