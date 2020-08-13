Hobo Cannabis Company Rebrands as Dutch Love with Two New Ontario Locations

Top performing cannabis retailer accelerates expansion plans, opening in Toronto’s Parkdale community and Ottawa's Centretown

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hobo Cannabis Company ("Hobo") today announces the launch of its thirteenth and fourteenth retail locations in Toronto's Parkdale (1316 King Street West) and Ottawa's Centretown (206-208 Bank Street) neighbourhoods, marking the first stores to open under the company's new name, Dutch Love Cannabis ("Dutch Love"). At 1,000 and 2,500 square-feet respectively, these new locations bring the company's Ontario footprint to seven, and closer to its goal of opening 15-stores in the province this year.



Dutch Love Parkdale will be open to the public, today, followed in quick succession by Dutch Love Centretown, tomorrow, August 14th.

“It’s only fitting that Parkdale and Centretown would be home to the first stores to open under our new name, Dutch Love,” said Harrison Stoker, Vice President at Donnelly Group. “This feels like a homecoming; we’ve had roots in Toronto, by way of Donnelly Group pubs such as Belfast Love, for half a decade. We fell in love with the Centretown community when we opened our original location there in 2019. To have the opportunity to not only introduce these communities to our new name, but also some new purpose-driven values layered onto our same great customer experience, that’s really significant.”

Hobo Cannabis Company announced it would be rebranding to Dutch Love Cannabis earlier this week. Over the next month all of Hobo’s 12 current retail locations across Canada will officially change over to Dutch Love Cannabis, named as a nod to Amsterdam in the Netherlands, a well-known (decriminalized) destination for cannabis tourism and leader in destigmatized cannabis use.

Each new Dutch Love location will host a ‘Good Neighbour’ initiative as an extension of the group’s charitable arm, the Donnelly Fund, which works within communities facing challenging social issues. The initiative will donate 10 percent of proceeds from each new store’s first operating month to a local community program that aligns with its values.

About Dutch Love Cannabis

Dutch Love Cannabis, formerly Hobo Cannabis Company, is a Donnelly Group venture and Canadian collection of 14 privately-owned retail cannabis stores with locations in B.C., Ontario, and Alberta. Named in testament to Amsterdam in the Netherlands, a well-known (decriminalized) destination for cannabis tourism and leader in destigmatized cannabis use, Dutch Love Cannabis is committed to delivering a best-in-class cannabis buying experience that is disarming, compassionate and human while employing a contemporary aesthetic rooted in simple, functional design that features a well-considered product range and frictionless technology.

Dutch Love Cannabis offers consumers a selection of five cannabis intents: Move (THC dominant), Lift (THC leaning), Balance (equal parts THC to CBD), Calm (CBD dominant), and Rest (THC dominant). For more information, visit https://dutch.love .

