DirectRx Pharmacy Launches New Operating System to Increase Compliance and Engagement Between Patients and Providers

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectRx Pharmacy , a dually accredited specialty pharmacy, today announced the launch of its new operating system by Framework MI , Inc., featuring intelligent data collection and a HIPPA compliant portal to engage both patients and providers in the mission to increase compliance among patients with chronic conditions.



DirectRx partnered with Framework MI to develop the system based on their advanced Cleo platform. Through the HIPAA compliant portal, providers and organizations are able to share information and monitor patient adherence. The system also enables intelligent data collection to provide the highest level of patient engagement.

“For patients with complicated medication regimens, sticking to the prescribed treatment plan on a daily basis can make a significant difference in treatment outcomes,” said Marko Berishaj, president of DirectRx. “As a specialty pharmacy, we are stepping up to develop plans, programs and software designed to track and improve the adherence rates of our patients, while communicating the results back to their physicians. This enhanced level of care and follow-up, which is the premise of our new operating system, is increasing adherence for patients across the board.”

“We are honored to be working collectively, and partnering with DirectRx,” said Danielle Lydon, CEO of Framework MI. “They are truly committed to providing outstanding service for their patients, providers and all trading partners. This new partnership will build on their current patient adherence programs, and their goal to help their patients "Get Better!" Any new technology initiative is a big commitment for DirectRx and further demonstrates their commitment to the patients and providers. We are looking forward to a long and productive partnership.”

“Framework’s team and technology are the best in the market,” added Berishaj. “In conjunction with our team, they have built an end-to-end system that will continue to support our mission of helping patients Get Better!”

Framework MI, Inc., based in Cincinnati, Ohio, provides custom software, including revenue cycle solutions, “Big Data,” audit, workflow, reporting, analytics, and a host of other products and consulting services to healthcare organizations/providers across a wide spectrum of the healthcare continuum. In addition to its flagship product “Cleo Suite©” and “Cleopatra©”, the company offers system design, project development/management, IT solutions, and consulting services to help clients maximize resources and ROI.

DirectRx, an independent specialty pharmacy with dual accreditation from both ACHC and URAC, is dedicated to providing patients with unparalleled, personalized pharmaceutical care. Unlike other pharmacies, DirectRx is owned and operated by certified doctors of pharmacy. As a family-owned business, the company has grown to serve more than 40 states since its inception more than three decades ago. Investments in technology help to provide clients with accurate, timely orders. www.DirectRx.com

