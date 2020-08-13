Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market 2020 - Industry Strategy, SWOT and Corporate Finance Report

Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

This report studies the global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Carbon offsets are measured in metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent (CO2e) and may represent six primary categories of greenhouse gases: carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and sulfur hexafluoride (SF6). One carbon offset represents the reduction of one metric ton of carbon dioxide or its equivalent in other greenhouse gases.

There are two markets for carbon offsets. In the larger, compliance market, companies, governments, or other entities buy carbon offsets in order to comply with caps on the total amount of carbon dioxide they are allowed to emit. This market exists in order to achieve compliance with obligations of the Kyoto Protocol, and of liable entities under the EU Emission Trading Scheme.

In the much smaller, voluntary market, individuals, companies, or governments purchase carbon offsets to mitigate their own greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, electricity use, and other sources. For example, an individual might purchase carbon offsets to compensate for the greenhouse gas emissions caused by personal air travel. Many companies offer carbon offsets as an up-sell during the sales process so that customers can mitigate the emissions related with their product or service purchase (such as offsetting emissions related to a vacation flight, car rental, hotel stay, consumer good, etc.).

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3289888-global-carbon-offset-carbon-credit-trading-service-market

In the report, we mainly discuss the global voluntary carbon market. Since voluntary carbon’s projects are located around the world, the report’s data is mainly based on the actual customer location. In 2017, the global voluntary carbon market is led by Europe. USA is the second-largest region-wise market.

Frankly speaking, people hope to build a low-carbon society. Many companies are carrying out these actions. However, excluding the EU market, due to various factors, developing countries and some developed countries are not willing to bear this responsibility. Companies are not willing to bear high costs unless enforced. For many regions, the compliance market is just an ideal. While total voluntary offset emissions reductions remain small compared to what’s needed to combat climate change globally, actions on the voluntary markets have a ripple effect into compliance markets. Despite the comparatively small volume, voluntary offsets have an outsized impact on compliance markets and on emissions reductions activities in general.

The volume of offsets sold represents total voluntary market activity (and by extension, market health). Yet on the primary market, volumes sold are also indicative of climate impact as well. For example, if many offsets are sold, more project developers may be interested in entering the market, thus driving up global emissions reductions. Lower volumes sold mean that sellers couldn’t find enough buyers, which may result in some project developers discontinuing their projects. Some buyers are simply looking for the lowest cost way to reduce emissions, and care little about the type of project they support.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Carbon Credit Capital

Terrapass

Renewable Choice

3Degrees

NativeEnergy

GreenTrees

South Pole Group

Aera Group

Allcot Group

Carbon Clear

Forest Carbon

Bioassets

Biofílica

WayCarbon

CBEEX

Guangzhou Greenstone

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Industrial

Household

Energy Industry

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

REDD Carbon Offset

Renewable Energy

Landfill Methane Projects

Others

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3289888-global-carbon-offset-carbon-credit-trading-service-market

Table of Contents

Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service

1.1 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market by Type

1.3.1 Industrial

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Energy Industry

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 REDD Carbon Offset

1.4.2 Renewable Energy

1.4.3 Landfill Methane Projects

1.4.4 Others

….

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Carbon Credit Capital

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Terrapass

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Renewable Choice

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 3Degrees

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 NativeEnergy

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 GreenTrees

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 South Pole Group

3.8 Aera Group

3.9 Allcot Group

Continued…

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)