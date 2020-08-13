IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2024

IT Service Management (ITSM) Software -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

This report studies the IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market by product and Application/end industries.

The global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market is valued at 1810 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 4380 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IT Service Management (ITSM) Software.

EU also play important roles in global market, with market size of 538 million USD in 2017 and will be 1194 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 10.5%.

The major players in global market include

ServiceNow

Atlassian

Ivanti (HEAT Software)

IBM

CA Technologies

BMC Software

ASG Software

Axios Systems

SAP

Cherwell Software

Micro Focus (Formerly HPE)

Freshworks

Ultimo

Epicor

TOPdesk

Samanage

Agiloft Service

Symantec

SysAid

SolarWinds

Autotask

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of IT Service Management (ITSM) Software for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

On the basis of product, the IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market is primarily split into

Cloud-based

On-Premises

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

SMEs

Large Enterprises

