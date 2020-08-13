Global Software Testing Market Analysis 2020 Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunities Forecast To 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Software Testing -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Software Testing Industry
Description
This report studies the global Software Testing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Software Testing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
This report studies the Software Testing market, Software testing is an investigation conducted to provide stakeholders with information about the quality of the software product or service under test. Software testing can also provide an objective, independent view of the software to allow the business to appreciate and understand the risks of software implementation. Test techniques include the process of executing a program or application with the intent of finding software bugs (errors or other defects), and verifying that the software product is fit for use.
In 2017, the global Software Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Capgemini
Wipro
Cognizant
HP
Infosys
TCS
Hexaware
Katalon Studio
IBM
Tricentis Tosca Testsuite
Worksoft Certify
TestPlant eggPlant Functional
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Test Consulting And Compliance
Quality Assurance Testing
Application And Software Testing
Risk And Compliance Testing Covering
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Artificial Intelligence Testing
Cybersecurity Testing
Blockchain Testing
IoT Testing
Others
Key Stakeholders
Software Testing Manufacturers
Software Testing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Software Testing Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Table of Contents
Global Software Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Software Testing
1.1 Software Testing Market Overview
1.1.1 Software Testing Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Software Testing Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Software Testing Market by Type
1.3.1 Test Consulting And Compliance
1.3.2 Quality Assurance Testing
1.3.3 Application And Software Testing
1.3.4 Risk And Compliance Testing Covering
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Software Testing Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Artificial Intelligence Testing
1.4.2 Cybersecurity Testing
1.4.3 Blockchain Testing
1.4.4 IoT Testing
1.4.5 Others
….
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Capgemini
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Software Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Wipro
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Software Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Cognizant
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Software Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 HP
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Software Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Infosys
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Software Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 TCS
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Software Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Hexaware
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Software Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Katalon Studio
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Software Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 IBM
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Software Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 Tricentis Tosca Testsuite
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Software Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 Worksoft Certify
3.12 TestPlant eggPlant Functional
Continued…
