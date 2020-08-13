Medical Cloud Technology Is Creating More Growth Opportunities For The 3D Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Size

3D Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Global Report 2020: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction of improved data storage and information sharing systems such as medical cloud technology is creating more growth opportunities for the 3D diagnostic imaging market. This is because medical imaging requires adequate resources to process, store, exchange and use large quantities of medical data for appropriate diagnostic and treatment decisions, and advanced cloud computing in medical imaging addresses these concerns. Cloud computing is an emerging solution for questions related to delivering complex services and data interchange over the internet. Cloud computing technology enables medical data sharing across regions, allowing more patients to obtain the medical resources they need. It allows easy retrieval of data and provides doctors with more convenient clinical image data services (clear and informative images). Medical cloud imaging has become an important field of cloud computing.

The global 3D diagnostic imaging services market size is expected to decline from $179.9 billion in 2019 to $172.25 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.22%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The global 3D diagnostic imaging services market size is then expected to recover and reach $221.2 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 8.69%.

The demand for point-of-care testing (PoCT) has been steadily increasing over the years. The growth in demand is likely to continue and drive the 3D diagnostic imaging services market share. This is because PoCT allows physicians and medical staff to accurately achieve real-time, lab-quality diagnostic results within minutes rather than hours. Also, the changing healthcare delivery system is aimed at delivering cost effective care at patient’s home. In most countries, especially developing countries, more effective care for infectious diseases is needed. PoCT technologies provide effective care with easy-to-use devices and improved analytical performance, with recent improvements in the speed, usability and affordability. Medical imaging with 3D integration has greatly expanded the capabilities of PoCT testing systems. These advances are driving the 3D diagnostic imaging services market growth.

The 3D diagnostic imaging services market share consists of revenues generated by the use of 3D diagnostic imaging procedures such as 3D X-rays, 3D ultrasound, MRI, and other 3D nuclear imaging techniques (PET, SPECT) to diagnose patients with chronic diseases. The 3D diagnostic imaging technique provides advanced services that help in various applications such as oncology, cardiology, orthopedics and others. 3D diagnostic imaging is used to create three-dimensional visual representation of interior body parts for medical analysis with the help of computer-aided design (CAD) or Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI) technology.

The global 3D diagnostic imaging services market share is segmented by technique into ultrasound, MRI, X-ray, computed tomography, and others. By application, the market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, orthopedic, and others.

