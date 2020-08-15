Where to Buy in the UK as a Hong Kong Investor

Manchester is a great location for any investor looking to buy property in England. A view over Edinburgh, one of Scotland's key cities and a UK investment hotspot. The busy high street in Glasgow, which is becoming an increasingly popular destination for students, tourists and professionals looking to rent in the city.

Many Hong Kong residents are currently looking to buy property in the UK. But, with so many options, we try to advise on where to consider buying.

A lot of people are looking outside of the capital to buy property. There’s really exciting growth in the North of England and that’s being reflected in where investors are putting their money.” — Stuart Marshall