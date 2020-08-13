The Adaptation Of 3D Mammography Services Is Trending In The Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2020-30: Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advances are a key trend in the breast cancer diagnostics market. Several new techniques have been developed which could be used in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. For instance, 3D mammography, also known as breast tomosynthesis, takes photographs around the breast from various angles and translates them into a 3-D model. In March 2019, Southwest Medical Center, a US-based company, launched 3D mammography services that provide patients with access to enhanced breast imaging services closer to home.

The global breast cancer diagnostics market size is expected to decline from $4.88 billion in 2019 to $4.62 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.38%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, especially postponement of non-emergency procedures. The breast cancer diagnostics market size is then expected to recover and reach $6.32 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 10.99%.

The increasing incidence of breast cancer will require more equipment to diagnose, which will further increase the demand for breast cancer diagnostics. Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer, affecting 2.1 million women every year, causing the largest number of deaths from cancer in women. The goal of early diagnosis is to improve the percentage of breast cancers diagnosed at an initial point so that more successful care will be used and the risk of death from breast cancer can be reduced. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 627,000 people died of breast cancer in 2018, which is about 15% of all cancer deaths in women. Therefore, the increasing incidence of breast cancer is expected to drive the growth of the breast cancer diagnostics market.

The breast cancer diagnostics market consists of sales of breast cancer diagnostic devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce breast cancer diagnostics devices. These devices are used to diagnose breast cancer.

The breast cancer diagnostics market is segmented by type into imaging, biopsy, genomic tests, blood tests, and others. By technology, the market is segmented into Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH), Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH), Immunohistochemical (IHC), and other technologies. By cancer type, it is segmented into BRCA Breast Cancer, ER & PR Breast Cancer, HER 2 Breast Cancer, EGFR Mutation Test Breast Cancer, and others. By diagnostic type, it is segmented into ionizing breast imaging technologies, and non-ionizing imaging technologies. By end users, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, cancer research centers, diagnostic laboratories, and ambulatory surgical centers.

