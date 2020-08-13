Award-Winning TV Personality Cindy Ashton’s New Book is Released: LIBERATE YOUR VOICE: How to Trust Your Power in a World That Shuts You Down

After living with an invisible illness her whole life and people saying "it's all in your head," Ashton wrote her book to help give others who feel 'invisible' the tools to remove outside noise to trust their inner wisdom and liberate their voice.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cindy Ashton , the Award-Winning TV host of Cindy Uncorked , has launched a new book, Liberate Your Voice : How to Trust Your Power in a World that Shuts You Down available on Amazon .

Ashton explains we live in a world where we are bombarded with endless noise. "The news instills fear in us and is often 'fake' these days. The advertisements and social media posts make us feel like we are never good enough and 'missing out' on something. Schools tell us we have to follow the rules and behave to get rewarded; our families put their ongoing expectations on us. Many outside voices surround us that it often takes us away from our inner wisdom and power, and shuts us down!" she says.

Ashton knows this feeling of being invisible only too well. As someone who has so many outside voices surrounding herself, there were many times she tried to liberate her voice and advocate for herself but was not heard.

At birth, she had a 20 percent chance of living due to heart failure, and structural damage on the left side of her body. All the trauma to her body, including three heart surgeries, left her living with a lifetime of chronic pain and illness. Having had to learn how to trust her power, she beat the odds and became a great performer and speaker on thousands of stages, became an award-winning TV host, and has delivered many presentation trainings around the world.

LIBERATE YOUR VOICE veers off from the typical 'self-help' book as it takes a courageous stand against the belief that your thoughts create your reality, an idea that has been written about in millions of books for centuries.

"Many of these authors were missing a big piece," says Ashton, who worked with multiple coaches to change her thinking but failed, leaving her feeling there was something wrong with her and ashamed for not being enough.

After years of searching, she discovered that any stress or trauma you are carrying impedes your ability to change your thinking. She found that dealing with those pieces before working on your mindset helps immensely.

LIBERATE YOUR VOICE will show you:

· How to remove the influence of other people's fears, expectations, and energy.

· Practical exercises to release stress and trauma from your body so you can listen to your inner wisdom, truth, and knowing.

· Presentation and communication skills to BE in your power and let your voice be heard.

About Cindy Ashton:

Cindy Ashton is a presentation strategist, keynote speaker, singer, award-winning TV host of Cindy Uncorked on e360tv, and author of Liberate Your Voice: How to Trust Your Power in a World that Shuts You Down. Drawing from her extensive background working with Broadway Professionals, Emmy Winners, and Hollywood Celebrities, she is a master at showing her clients how to increase their sales, connection, and influence through the power of rapport building storytelling. She has received awards from President Obama and Queen Elizabeth II for her lifetime of volunteerism. Her expertise in presentation skills, speaking voice, body language, messaging, content delivery, and leadership presence has been featured in multiple media, including ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, Inc. Magazine and Forbes.

