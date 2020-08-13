Global Vertical Farming Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

“Vertical Farming - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2024”

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated Research Report of Vertical Farming Market 2020-2024:

Summary:

Vertical Farming - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2024

Overview

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vertical Farming estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.4 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2020-2024. Hydroponics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.7% CAGR and reach US$7.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aeroponics segment is readjusted to a revised 20.8% CAGR for the next 4-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $800.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.7% CAGR

The Vertical Farming market in the U.S. is estimated at US$800.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2024 trailing a CAGR of 24.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2024. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.3% and 18% respectively over the 2020-2024 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.9% CAGR.

Aquaponics Segment to Record 15.3% CAGR

In the global Aquaponics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$193.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$506.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2024, while Latin America will expand at a 16.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 208-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Signify

Osram

Freight Farms

AeroFarms

Sky Greens

Spread

Plenty

Valoya

Everlight Electronics

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

General Type

……

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Vertical Farming for each application, including-

Farm

