Fred Meyer is recalling cheese dips sold in our delis because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. No customer illnesses have been confirmed to date.

On July 31, the company was notified by supplier Onions 52 that it had received red, yellow, and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., which had been implicated in the salmonella-related outbreak. On August 1, bulk onions sourced from Thomson International, Inc. were removed from sale in stores that had been identified as receiving the affected product. Subsequently, it was determined that several in-store made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient.

The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15, 2020 and August 6, 2020. Items impacted include:

Product UPC MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP 207083-00000 MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP 207181-00000 MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP 207182-00000 MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP 207185-00000 JARLSBERG DIP 207201-00000 JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD 216407-20000 PIMENTO CHEESE DIP 226481-60000 DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP 236293-70000 DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP 236294-70000 MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP 207083-00000 MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP 207181-00000 MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP 207182-00000 MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP 207185-00000 JARLSBERG DIP 207201-00000 JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD 216407-20000 PIMENTO CHEESE DIP 226481-60000 DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP 236293-70000 DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP 236294-70000

Out of an abundance of caution, these items have been removed from store shelves and the company has initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.

Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement. Additional questions can be directed to Kroger Customer Connect at (800) 576-4377. Hours of operation are:

Mon-Fri – 7am to midnight EST Sat,Sun – 7am to 9:30pm EST

Fred Meyer Stores, based in Portland, Ore., offers one-stop shopping at its 132 multi- department stores in four western states. More than 38,000 Fred Meyer associates help customers fill their food, apparel, and general merchandise needs in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Stores range in size from 65,000 to 200,000 square feet and carry more than 250,000 products under one roof. Additionally, Fred Meyer contributes more than $6 million to communities across the Northwest each year through grants from the Zero Hunger / Zero Waste Foundation, product donations, cash donations and sponsorships.

Fred Meyer also donates more than 7 million pounds of food to local food banks each year via the Food Rescue Program. Fred Meyer Stores is a division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). For more information, please visit our Web site at www.fredmeyer.com.

