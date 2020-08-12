North Dakota Department of Commerce ERG Program in full swing after opening application portal

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that the agency received more than 869 application submissions for the Economic Resiliency Grant (ERG) on the program’s first day of opening applications. “The Commerce team has diligently prepared for the launch of the ERG application portal,” Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer said. “Today we were proud to see the success of our efforts with more than half the funds, a total of more than $35 million, requested through the program. We did experience some technical issues with our vendor that were out of our control, however, working together we were able to get the system functioning at full capacity, processing four applications per minute.” Commerce will continue to accept applications until the program’s first round closing date of Aug. 28. “Commerce would like to thank everyone for their patience and persistence to get the applications submitted,” Kommer said. “We look forward to seeing the impact made through this grant, bringing customers back to the marketplace safely, to help North Dakota businesses thrive.” The ERG is a grant opportunity designed by Commerce to enhance revenue in both the immediate and long-term future by growing consumer confidence. The grant will provide funding to private companies operating in North Dakota for costs associated with the business improvements to reduce the spread of infection and instill consumer confidence in the marketplace. Eligible applicants may qualify to receive grant funding up to $50,000 per business and up to $100,000 per business with multiple locations for direct investments that help create a safe environment for both employees and consumers. Applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis. Funding will be approved if the application meets all criteria and funding is available. Additional information can be found at belegendary.link/ERG

