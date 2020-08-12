Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,768 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Provides Update on California’s COVID-19 Response and Action to Support Economic Recovery

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today provided an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and outlined proposals to stabilize California’s economy, businesses and workforce, aid workers and employers, and create equitable growth across the state’s economy.

Click here to view the presentation.

Click here to view the Governor’s press conference.

More information on the administration’s economic development efforts can be found here.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Provides Update on California’s COVID-19 Response and Action to Support Economic Recovery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.