Governor Newsom Provides Update on California’s COVID-19 Response and Action to Support Economic Recovery

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today provided an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and outlined proposals to stabilize California’s economy, businesses and workforce, aid workers and employers, and create equitable growth across the state’s economy.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.