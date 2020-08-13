Epidemiologists are saying that dating right now is impossible. But is that really true?

August 13, 2020

Is It Possible to Find Love During a Pandemic? Yes! According to This Expert

It is a strange time to be single. To live alone. To want to find love. The unattached find themselves in a strange situation right now.

Even before the pandemic, about twice as many Americans report being lonely today as in 2018, and not surprisingly given lockdowns and precautions during the pandemic, there’s also been a measurable drop in satisfaction with social activities and relationships.

Los Angeles-based relationship pro Kathryn Alice, author of the bestseller Love Will Find You (Da Capo) says there is hope for lonely singles trying to form a connection. “Love will always find a way. I’ve had dozens of clients and students find love since mid-March – yes, right smack in the midst of a pandemic.”

She even feels that the pandemic can help along singles’ love lives in a couple of ways.

“For one thing, more people than ever are ready to find a partner after being cooped up alone for months. And secondly, social distancing forces dating to slow down. There has to be a heightened period of bonding electronically and then at a distance before you commit to taking it physical.”

Alice notes that several of her clients have now formed a bubble or are even quarantining together with their new love.

“Yes, you have to be careful and deliberate about this. Craft the courtship period differently, distance dating that leads to eventually testing, quarantining and getting closer physically. But it can be done.”

Tinder has reported a 20% increase in daily conversations in the past few months, which highlights an increasing thirst for connection from the 51% of 18 to 34 year olds who lack a steady romantic partner.

Alice notes that online dating is not even the only way to find love right now. She’s teaching an online course called “30 Days to Love RIGHT NOW”. In it, she is helping students form a plan to find love that includes some sort of online connection (i.e. online dating, online speed-dating, online meetups) as well as in-person meetings (meditation class on the beach, drive-in movies, outdoor, distanced small gatherings).

“I have one client who met a guy at the grocery store – masked and distanced – and they have now progressed to getting tested and forming a quarantine bubble limited to her place or his. They are in love and relishing the extra time they get to enjoy each other since so many activities are cancelled.”

The protocol Alice is using involves crafting a plan to meet someone (safely), boning up on connecting skills and getting rid of old baggage, attachments and beliefs that may have kept love at bay.

