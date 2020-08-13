Is drug abuse taking a vacation during COVID-19 or is it still here with us?
Foundation for a Drug-Free World volunteer sharing booklets with a DC Metropolitan police officer prior to COVID-19.
Midst the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World steps up its drug education outreach.
Our Drug-Free World Chapter is determined to continue working with others during the COVID-19 pandemic to do what we can to bring the truth about drugs to as many as possible.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID-19 issues have absorbed the attention of all Americans for the last six months, in our lives and in the media. But, what about the other “pandemics?” Did they take a vacation?
— Thalia Ghiglia, Drug-Free World DC
The answer is no when it comes to the pandemic of drug abuse that the United States has been struggling with for years.
Concerned that our countrywide drug epidemic will continue to take a backseat due to the severity of COVID-19, Ms. Thalia Ghiglia of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World DC chapter stressed, “We need to work fast and furious on both issues.”
Therefore, the chapter has been reaching out to local police community officers, drug prevention centers and the DC Department of Behavioral Health, joining with them in revitalizing drug education programs in DC using the Drug-Free World materials, while balancing the protocols of COVID-19.
While some have theorized that perhaps there is a correlation between the virus pandemic and a rise in drug abuse statistics in the US, experts have noted that drug overdoses were going up prior to COVID-19.
According to the US Center for Disease Control (CDC), drug overdose deaths jumped in 2019 to nearly 71,000 in the US. This wiped out the slight decline in statistics the country experienced in 2018.
The report goes on to say that more than 35 states saw drug overdose deaths increase while 13 states recorded declines. South Dakota reported the largest spike at 54%, followed by North Dakota at 31% and Alaska at 27%.
Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are involved in more than half of all projected deaths with cocaine and methamphetamine-related deaths also on the rise.
It has been noted that due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home and no-travel orders around the country, some people have become restless, bored, lonely and unproductive or have been struggling with losses. Perhaps this has lead to a rise in drug abuse statistics among those already involved in drug use.
“Drugs are dangerous. They can destroy your health, productivity, creativity or worse: they can ruin your life and even kill you. This message needs to be clearly understood and not minimized. Our Drug-Free World chapter is determined to continue working with others during the COVID-19 pandemic to do what we can to bring the truth about drugs to as many as possible,” concluded Ms. Ghiglia.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free.
Through a worldwide network of volunteers, 50 million drug prevention booklets have been distributed and tens of thousands of drug awareness events have been held in some 180 countries. The Foundation’s “Truth About Drugs” public service announcements have been aired on more than 500 television stations. The materials and activities have helped people around the world learn about the destructive side effects of drugs and thereby make the decision for themselves to not use them.
To learn more about Drug-Free World go to: www.drugfreeworld.org
For an example on how volunteers use the Drug-Free World materials see “Voices for Humanity” show on Michael DeLeon.
https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/michael-deleon.html
