Derby Barracks / Burglary, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Petit Larceny (Request for Information)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A503140

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1015 hours 08/12/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton Orleans Road (US 5), Barton

VIOLATION: Burglary, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Petit Larceny (Request for Information)

ACCUSED: Ezekiel Wing

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police were notified of a burglary that had just occurred on the Barton Orleans Road (US 5) in Barton. Investigation revealed that Ezekiel Wing was seen inside the residence without the homeowners permission and had taken items belonging to the homeowner. It was also found that Wing had committed two violations of an abuse prevention order between Wing and the homeowner and had previously taken property from the homeowner.

Efforts to locate Wing at several locations were unsuccessful. The Vermont State Police barracks in Derby is seeking any information on Wing's whereabouts. A photo of Wing is attached to this news release. Wing is reported to be carrying a loaded firearm in his vehicle and has allegedly made threats towards law enforcement and an intention to commit suicide by police. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov