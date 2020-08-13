Attorney General Ken Paxton today applauded the United States District Court for the District of Columbia for denying a motion for preliminary injunction sought by 17 states and the District of Columbia to stop the U.S. Department of Education’s new Title IX Rule. The new Rule protects students from actual harassment while upholding their rights to free speech and due process. A Texas-led coalition of 15 states previously defended the Rule.

“The Constitution applies to every American, and I laud the court for justly preserving students’ rights. The Department of Education’s Rule correctly provides protection for individual rights where previous regulations failed, while also ensuring that academic institutions have the proper tools for addressing sexual harassment,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The Supreme Court has long recognized that students have the right to due process, and today’s order is a sound victory for students across the nation.”

Read a copy of the order here.