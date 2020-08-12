Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES News Release

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

SUZANNE D. CASE CHAIRPERSON

 

For Immediate News Release: August 12, 2020

 

KAPAA WOMAN CITED FOR RECKLESS DRIVING IN KŌKEʻE STATE PARK 

(Līhuʻe) – Eyewitness reports from DLNR Division of State Parks employees and social media postings reporting hazardous driving at Kōkeʻe State Park on Kaua‘i, led to the issuance of a citation yesterday to 18-year-old Inana Lowry of Kapa‘a.  After the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) received the reports and reviewed the online postings showing a motorist spinning donuts in the park, Kaua‘i DOCARE officers and officers from the Kaua‘i Police Department began looking for the vehicle and its driver. 

Lowry was cited for violating Rule 13-146-40 of the Hawaii Administrative Rules relating to Motorized Vehicle Operation in State Parks.  A violation of this rule is a petty misdemeanor and if convicted Lowry could face fines and/or jail time. Her court date is pending.   

“We appreciate the helpful information that was provided by State Parks employees and the social media postings” said  Kaua‘i DOCARE Branch Chief Brad “Kipi” Akana. “Due to the information that was provided and with the assistance of KPD, we were quickly able to locate the driver.”  

8/12/20-KAPA'A WOMAN CITED FOR RECKLESS DRIVING IN KŌKEʻE STATE PARK 

