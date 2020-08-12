Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hwy 75 in Breckenridge to close for city utility work starting Aug. 17 (Aug. 12, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Starting Monday, Aug. 17, for approximately two weeks, motorists will encounter a temporary closure of Highway 75 in Breckenridge while the city completes underground utility work at the intersection of Highway 75 and New York Avenue. Traffic will be detoured to Eighth Street and Oregon Avenue. 

Once the work is completed and Highway 75 is reopened to traffic, the intersection will remain gravel until crews return for paving.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

