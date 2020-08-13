VP Exclusive Announces The Launch Of A New Health Program
To Keep Immunities StrongLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, Calif. (Aug. 13, 2020) – VP Exclusive, a health and wellness coaching organization working with clients from around the world, announced today the launch of its new program Healthy Hacks Transformation Blueprint, an 8-week online coaching course designed to boost and strengthen people’s immune systems during Covid-19 and beyond.
Veronica Parks, founder of VP Exclusive notes, “Despite many internet claims, there is no magic food or pill that is guaranteed to boost your immune system or protect you against coronavirus, but there are dozens of ways to strengthen your immune system to keep it functioning optimally, which can help to keep you healthy and give you a sense of control during these seemingly infectious times.”
Healthy Hacks Transformation Blueprint is an easy 8-week habit-changing program designed to take each person step-by-step through the immunity-boosting process. “In addition to boosting your immune system, the healthy hacks participants learn leave them feeling good, looking slimmer, and having more energy than before.” says Parks.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, stress, worry, anxiety, and depression, in addition to lack of proper nutrition and exercise, can lower the immune system. “Stress decreases the body’s lymphocytes — the white blood cells that help fight off infection. The lower your lymphocyte level, the more at risk you are for viruses, including the common cold and cold sores.” states the article.
Healthy Hacks Transformation Blueprint informs participants about common misnomers, such as the hidden dangers of Natural Flavoring and other toxins present in processed foods, and encourages new healthy hacks that transform the body’s health, vitality, and reduces the need for medical care.
To learn more and to sign up for the program visit bit.ly/VPimmune
For more information on personal health and wellbeing, visit VPexclusive.com
About VP Exclusive
VP Exclusive teaches people how to bio hack their mind and body to live healthier, happier lives. Using a holistic approach, VP Exclusive offers solutions that increase emotional wellbeing and dramatically improve people’s lives. Veronica Parks, the founder of VP Exclusive, leads her clients toward healing through energy work, nutrition insights, guided meditations, and other natural remedies. For more information, visit vpexclusive.com.
