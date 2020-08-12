The Artist Thereal_AtreyU’s Makes His Impressive Debut With Single “Lawdy”

/EIN News/ -- College Station, USA, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s music industry, it’s flooded with hundreds of thousands of independent artists trying to break through and get a piece of the spotlight. For many it takes countless years of hard work and dedication to even be in a position where you can say being an artist is my full time job. It’s been a long and difficult time coming for Dasean Rogers professionally known as the artist AtreyU or Thereal_AtreyU, but he has finally made it with his debut hit single “Lawdy.”

AtreyU’s single “Lawdy” marks the artist's first song ever released on major streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. The song was released on July 10th earlier this year. In the month since it’s release, the track has seen nothing but great results for the artist.



The track “Lawdy” lasting just over 2 minutes is very upbeat and aggressive. The instrumentals at the beginning lead perfectly into AtreyU’s flow on a bassy beat. Overall making for an impressive debut song. It’s been a long and grueling musical journey for AtreyU, but he’s finally caught some buzz around the industry with “Lawdy”.



The artist never really knew much about music growing up until he was about 4 years old. Once he had heard his first song, all the sounds, the voices, AtreyU quickly fell in love with the art form. 4 years later, when he was 8 years old, the artist began recording on old cassette tapes with his cousin. AtreyU and his father eventually moved to Japan when he was 13 years old. With his father being a pastor, AtreyU quickly joined the church’s choir. From then on, he took his singing and composing music seriously and sought to make a career from it.



During college at Corpus Christi Texas A&M University and after college, AtreyU still was trying to make ends meet with his music. He never really found the buzz he was looking for, but never gave up. After years of still pursuing music and losing job after job, AtreyU finally found his breakthrough with his single “Lawdy.”



The track “Lawdy” shows the utmost potential AtreyU has and could very well signify more greatness is to come. AtreyU is currently working on a highly anticipated 4 song EP, being a follow up to his debut single, that will be released sometime here in August.



Listen to Thereal_AtreyU’s “Lawdy” on Spotify here:

https://open.spotify.com/album/3qTvR6lNilL1csmycB4LdU

Follow Thereal_AtreyU on Instagram here:

https://www.instagram.com/thereal_atreyu/



Story provided by Lost Boy Entertainment LLC, representing talented artists and entrepreneurs world-wide.



Media Contact Information:

Name: Bryce Vander Sanden, Vice President

Company Name: Lost Boy Entertainment LLC

Website: http://lostboyentco.com/

Email: info@lostboyentco.com





