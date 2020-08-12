When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Abdallah Candies of Apple Valley, MN is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Lund’s and Byerly’s 16 oz. sea salt caramels with code AC31 on the bottom of the box. The boxes contain sea salt almond caramels instead of sea salt caramels.

Sea salt almond caramels contain almonds as an ingredient, which was not declared on the label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Product was distributed in Minnesota and reached consumers only through Lund’s and Byerly’s grocery stores. The recalled products were distributed from 05/21/20 to 08/05/20. Retail products are packaged in candy boxes with a band around the box containing nutrition and ingredient information. The code AC31 is found on the outside packaging on the bottom side of the boxes. The company has not been notified of any illness associated with this product.

Consumers who purchased the product/code cited above are advised not to eat any product and should destroy or return the product to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions should call Abdallah Candies with their concerns. Monday through Friday 8am to 4:30 pm central time at 952-890-4770 or 800-348-7328

No other products from this company are affected.