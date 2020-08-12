Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,750 in the last 365 days.

Contact & Acknowledgments | Nebraska Department of Education

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

We would like to acknowledge the many federally funded initiatives whose publications contributed to this guidance document. With special thanks to: Nebraska Department of Economic Development, Nebraska Department of Labor, Nebraska VR, AdvanceCTE, Alabama State Department of Education, Georgia Department of Education, Kentucky Department of Education, MBA Research & Curriculum Center, Minnesota Department of Education, Tennessee Department of Education, US Department of Labor, Virginia Department of Education, wace, West Virginia Department of Education, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

You just read:

Contact & Acknowledgments | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.