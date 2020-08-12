Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming License Deals and Expanded Distribution for Crackle Plus

/EIN News/ -- License Deals with Millennium Media, Whistle Sports, and More



New Distribution on Philo for Crackle and Popcornflix Networks

COS COB, Conn., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced new programming license deals and new distribution expansion on Philo for Crackle Plus.

Crackle Plus obtained the right to exhibit new content from various license deals through sister company Screen Media. The new license deals include 20 hours of content from Millennium Media including Belly of the Beast, Today You Die, and Derailed, 30 hours of content from Whistle Sports including The Stem10, 49 hours of content from Signature Entertainment Limited including TV series The Doctors and hundreds of additional content hours from other licensors including Lone Star Media, Hoplite Entertainment, Inc., All Channel Films, and Nent Studios UK Ltd.

The above titles, alongside existing library titles, bring total Crackle Plus content to approximately 77,000 hours. This includes original and exclusive programming such as Crown Vic, The Clearing, On Point, Going From Broke, ’85: The Greatest Team in Football History, Road to Race Day and Cleanin’ Up the Town.

In addition to increasing its content, Crackle Plus has signed a new distribution deal with Philo for the Crackle and Popcornflix networks.

“Crackle has elevated its unique position among AVOD streaming networks with its unparalleled access to original and exclusive content, and today’s deals with Millennium, Whistle and Signature continue the momentum,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “With a growing tailwind of fresh content we’re continuing to execute on our focus of offering programming that audiences want and making it even easier for them to find us through our new deal with Philo.”

With the recent addition of Plex, Xfinity Flex, and FuboTV, and Philo, Crackle is available in the U.S. on over 25 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com . Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT CRACKLE PLUS

Crackle Plus is a video-on-demand (VOD) joint venture formed by Sony Pictures Television and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE). The company’s consumer facing ad-supported VOD (AVOD) channels include Crackle (U.S. and Canada), Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Popcornflix Comedy, Frightpix, and Espanolflix. It also owns subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform Pivotshare. Crackle Plus reaches over 40 million monthly visitors making it one of the largest AVOD streaming platforms in the U.S. Its content library includes over 78,000 hours of programming.

ABOUT SCREEN MEDIA VENTURES, LLC

Screen Media Ventures, LLC, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, acquires the rights to high quality, independent television series and feature films for the U.S. and Canada. Screen Media Ventures acquires worldwide rights for distribution through theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, video-on-demand, and new digital media platforms. The company acquires AVOD rights for third party networks and is the main supplier of content for Crackle Plus and other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment properties. With a library of over 1,500 television series and motion pictures, Screen Media Ventures is one of the largest independent suppliers of high-quality TV series and motion pictures to U.S. and international broadcast markets, cable networks, home video outlets and new media venues. For more information, visit: www.screenmedia.net .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2020) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Taylor Krafchik

Ellipsis

csse@ellipsisir.com

(646) 776-0886

MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Barrette

RooneyPartners LLC

kbarrette@rooneyco.com

(212) 223-0561