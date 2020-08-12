Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,732 in the last 365 days.

Hwy 59 north and south detour begins Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. near Newfolden (Aug. 12, 2020)

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Motorists on Highway 59 near Newfolden will experience a detour beginning Thursday, August 13 as crews continue work north and south of Newfolden for two box culvert replacements.

Motorist traveling north of Newfolden will utilize Marshall county road 28 and Marshall county road 6. Motorists traveling south of Newfolden will detour using Marshall county roads 28 and 31 (formerly 64) and Highway 32. The north portion of the detour will be lifted on Monday, August 17 at 2:00 p.m..

The construction will improve current drainage systems along the highway. The contractor for the $1.45 million project is Davidson Construction. The project is expected to last through Labor Day, weather permitting. For more information, a detour map and to sign up for email updates, visit the website at mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy59-newfolden.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

Please join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics at facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest. For a complete list of projects for 2020, please visit mndot.gov/d2.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###

You just read:

Hwy 59 north and south detour begins Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. near Newfolden (Aug. 12, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.