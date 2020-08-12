Governor Ivey Awards $26 Million in CARES Act Funds for the Alabama Agriculture Stabilization Program

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday awarded $26 million of the Coronavirus Relief Fund for the Alabama Agriculture Stabilization Program.

“Agriculture has an economic impact of over $70 billion in the state of Alabama. I know firsthand how hard our farmers work each day, and they are without a doubt a major part of who we are in Alabama,” Governor Ivey said. “Due to COVID-19, numerous farms and processing facilities have struggled to remain open and sell their products. Establishing the Alabama Agriculture Stabilization Program is not only the right thing to do to protect our farmers, but it also key to stabilizing Alabama’s economy.”

The Alabama Agriculture Stabilization Program will be administered through the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) and will be allocated to the following:

Direct Payment Business Stabilization Grants to Cattle Producers- $10.5 million Meat Processing Plant Reimbursement Program- $1.5 million Poultry Farmer Stabilization Grant Program- $4 million Catfish Processor Reimbursement Program- $500,000 Fruit & Vegetable Processor Reimbursement Program- $500,000 State Supplemental CFAP Grant Program- $8 million Nursery Grower Reimbursement Program- $1 million

“I want to thank Governor Ivey for her continued support of Alabama agriculture and for providing much needed assistance to farmers and processors adversely effected by COVID-19,” Rick Pate, commissioner of Agriculture and Industries, said. “Because of these men and women, our food supply chain is safe, abundant and sustainable. This program was a collaborative effort between our department and the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association, Alabama Farmers Federation, Alabama Poultry & Egg Association, Alabama Agribusiness Council, and other agriculture stakeholders.”

Alabama received approximately $1.9 billion of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding to respond to and mitigate COVID-19. Alabama Act 2020-199 designated up to $300 million of the Coronavirus Relief Fund to be used to support citizens, businesses, and non-profit and faith-based organizations of the state directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

