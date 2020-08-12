Auditor General DePasquale Releases Audits for Volunteer Firefighters’ Relief Associations in 15 Counties
HARRISBURG (Aug. 12, 2020) – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today announced the release of audit reports for volunteer firefighters’ relief associations (VFRAs) in Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Centre, Greene, Jefferson, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Tioga, Warren and Westmoreland counties.
“Volunteer firefighter relief associations support fire and rescue crews as they perform their dedicated, often heroic, duties,” DePasquale said. “Because state aid only goes so far, please keep local first responders in mind when making donations to benefit your community.”
State aid for VFRAs comes from a 2 percent tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2019, 2,518 municipalities received nearly $60 million for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.
The Department of the Auditor General distributes the state aid and audits VFRAs. The full audit reports for VFRAs with findings are available online using the links provided below; others are available online at: www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.
Allegheny County
Indiana Township Fire Co. No. 1 VFRA – No findings.
Leetsdale VFRA – No findings.
Beaver County
Complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds, except for two findings: unauthorized expenditures and inappropriate ownership of rescue vehicle.
The VFRA spent $2,127 on flags, plaques and flowers, which are not authorized expenses under state law. A boat, purchased with $6,850 in VFRA funds, was titled solely to the affiliated fire company.
Berks County
Mt. Aetna Rescue Fire Co. No. 1 VFRA – No findings.
Strausstown VFRA – No findings.
Bucks County
Croydon VFRA – No findings.
Centre County
Walker Township VFRA – No findings.
Greene County
Rices Landing VFRA – No findings.
Jefferson County
Oliver Township VFRA – No findings.
Luzerne County
Sugar Notch VFRA – No findings.
Lycoming County
Complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds, except for one finding: untimely deposit of state aid.
Monroe County
Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder VFRA
Complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds, except for one finding: unauthorized expenditures.
As a result of the audit, the affiliated fire company reimbursed the VFRA $4,519 for the purchase of job shirts.
Schuylkill County
Palo Alto VFRA – No findings.
Sullivan County
Eagles Mere VFRA – No findings.
Laporte VFRA – No findings.
Tioga County
Complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds, except for one finding: inadequate signatory authority for the disbursement of funds.
The audit found checks that contained the signature of one officer when two signatures are required.
Warren County
Pleasant Township VFRA – No findings.
Westmoreland County
Vandergrift VFRA – No findings.
