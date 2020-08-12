Auditor General DePasquale Releases Audits for Volunteer Firefighters’ Relief Associations in 15 Counties August 12 2020

Auditor General DePasquale Releases Audits for Volunteer Firefighters’ Relief Associations in 15 Counties

Printer friendly news release

HARRISBURG (Aug. 12, 2020) – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today announced the release of audit reports for volunteer firefighters’ relief associations (VFRAs) in Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Centre, Greene, Jefferson, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Tioga, Warren and Westmoreland counties.

“Volunteer firefighter relief associations support fire and rescue crews as they perform their dedicated, often heroic, duties,” DePasquale said. “Because state aid only goes so far, please keep local first responders in mind when making donations to benefit your community.”

State aid for VFRAs comes from a 2 percent tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2019, 2,518 municipalities received nearly $60 million for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.

The Department of the Auditor General distributes the state aid and audits VFRAs. The full audit reports for VFRAs with findings are available online using the links provided below; others are available online at: www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.

Allegheny County

Indiana Township Fire Co. No. 1 VFRA – No findings.

Leetsdale VFRA – No findings.

Beaver County

Monaca Fire Co. No. 1 VFRA

Complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds, except for two findings: unauthorized expenditures and inappropriate ownership of rescue vehicle.

The VFRA spent $2,127 on flags, plaques and flowers, which are not authorized expenses under state law. A boat, purchased with $6,850 in VFRA funds, was titled solely to the affiliated fire company.

Berks County

Mt. Aetna Rescue Fire Co. No. 1 VFRA – No findings.

Strausstown VFRA – No findings.

Bucks County

Croydon VFRA – No findings.

Centre County

Walker Township VFRA – No findings.

Greene County

Rices Landing VFRA – No findings.

Jefferson County

Oliver Township VFRA – No findings.

Luzerne County

Sugar Notch VFRA – No findings.

Lycoming County

Trout Run VFRA

Complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds, except for one finding: untimely deposit of state aid.

Monroe County

Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder VFRA

Complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds, except for one finding: unauthorized expenditures.

As a result of the audit, the affiliated fire company reimbursed the VFRA $4,519 for the purchase of job shirts.

Schuylkill County

Palo Alto VFRA – No findings.

Sullivan County

Eagles Mere VFRA – No findings.

Laporte VFRA – No findings.

Tioga County

Middlebury Township VFRA

Complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds, except for one finding: inadequate signatory authority for the disbursement of funds.

The audit found checks that contained the signature of one officer when two signatures are required.

Warren County

Pleasant Township VFRA – No findings.

Westmoreland County

Vandergrift VFRA – No findings.

# # #