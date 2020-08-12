Charlotte Man Arrested on Solicitation of a Minor and Related Charge

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Aug. 12, 2020 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Kealon Tyler Howard, 25, of Charlotte, N.C., on two charges connected to the solicitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Rock Hill Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg (NC) and Virginia Beach (VA) Police Departments assisted with this investigation.

Investigators state Howard solicited a minor for sex and distributed a sexually graphic image to a minor.

Howard was arrested on August 5, 2020. He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor (§16-15-342), a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment; and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen (§16-15-345), a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.