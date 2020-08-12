Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,728 in the last 365 days.

WYDOT reminds residents, businesses to avoid placing signs in rights-of-way

LARAMIE, Wyo. — As campaigning for the 2020 election continues to increase, more signs are being placed within rights-of-way.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation would like to remind residents, businesses and elected officials to keep all signs and advertisements out of WYDOT rights-of-way.

Wyoming statute (W.S. 24-10-104) states that outdoor advertising must meet certain conditions for placement. Placing signs or objects within highway rights-of-way is prohibited, including on right-of-way fencing or on trees, traffic signs or traffic signal poles within the right-of-way.

Wyoming statute (W.S. 6-6-301-307) states violators could be subject to fines and even jail time for not complying with the law. Please place any signage within your property line to help keep the rights-of-way clear.

Businesses and residents who believe their signs may have been removed by WYDOT crews may contact the nearest WYDOT maintenance office to make arrangements to pick up the signs.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.

You just read:

WYDOT reminds residents, businesses to avoid placing signs in rights-of-way

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.