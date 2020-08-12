WYDOT reminds residents, businesses to avoid placing signs in rights-of-way

LARAMIE, Wyo. — As campaigning for the 2020 election continues to increase, more signs are being placed within rights-of-way.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation would like to remind residents, businesses and elected officials to keep all signs and advertisements out of WYDOT rights-of-way.

Wyoming statute (W.S. 24-10-104) states that outdoor advertising must meet certain conditions for placement. Placing signs or objects within highway rights-of-way is prohibited, including on right-of-way fencing or on trees, traffic signs or traffic signal poles within the right-of-way.

Wyoming statute (W.S. 6-6-301-307) states violators could be subject to fines and even jail time for not complying with the law. Please place any signage within your property line to help keep the rights-of-way clear.

Businesses and residents who believe their signs may have been removed by WYDOT crews may contact the nearest WYDOT maintenance office to make arrangements to pick up the signs.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142.