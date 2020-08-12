Portugal Launches Travel Insurance for International Visitors
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International visitors who are planning their travel to Portugal can now purchase Portugal Travel Insurance, a travel insurance adapted to the new pandemic reality caused by Covid-19. The initiative is promoted by RNA Assistance Insurance, and is available atportugaltravelinsurance.com.
The coverage extends to the whole country and coverage includes medical, surgical, pharmaceutical and hospital expenses associated with Covid-19, as well as expenses due to cancellation, interruption, or extension of travel due to the pandemic. The goal is to ensure that all who visit Portugal can travel around the country, safely and confidently.
Visit Portugal is supporting this initiative for international visitors which complements other recent programs including the Clean & Safe seal and the renewal of the Portugal Health Passport, which covers Covid19 tests for visitors.
Tourists planning to come to Portugal will also be able to register for the Health Passport at no cost, through the Portugal Health Passport website, which guarantees a covid-19 test and access, at previously fixed prices, to high quality urgent health care or check-ups of five different typologies, in the network of hospitals and clinics of CUF, Hospital da Luz , HPA Saúde and Lusíadas, throughout the national territory.
Since the creation of the Clean&Safe seal in April, more than 19,000 companies have received the endorsement. The seal recognizes compliance with the recommendations of the Directorate-General for Health and the safe procedures for the operation of tourism activities.
Through initiatives such as these, Portugal has reinforced its position as a safe destination that guarantees all the essential sanitary conditions for the enjoyment of its unique travel experiences.
