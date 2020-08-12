LINK Strategic Partners Listed in Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for a Second Consecutive Year

Inc. 5000 lists DC-based firm with three-year revenue growth of over 97 percent

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that LINK Strategic Partners is on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing and most successful private companies, for a second consecutive year.

LINK Strategic Partners, a Washington, D.C.-based strategic communications and stakeholder engagement firm, posted a three-year revenue growth rate of over 97 percent. In announcing this year’s list, Inc. pointed out the economy grew 15 percent during that same three-year period, making LINK’s growth especially newsworthy. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Being on the Inc. 5000 list last year was an incredible honor – a welcome validation of our firm’s social impact work and our philosophy that doing good and doing well are not mutually exclusive,” said Michael Akin, President of LINK Strategic Partners. “To be honored for the second year in a row, and to jump over 1,100 spots on this list in the process, is a testament to the incredible work of our incredible team. We are working with our community partners on some of the biggest challenges of the moment; the days are long, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. We will use this great honor as added motivation to double-down on the mission-driven work that matters.”

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The Inc. 5000 will be featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020, and will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

Sheena Pegarido LINK Strategic Partners 2025594431 spegarido@linksp.com