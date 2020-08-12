Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Secures Extension Of Federally-Funded COVID-19 Testing Sites In Harris County

August 12, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has extended operations for four temporary COVID-19 surge testing sites in Harris County. Originally announced on August 7th, these testing sites will remain open through August 29th. 

"I thank Secretary Azar, Admiral Giroir, and all of our partners at HHS for extending operations at these sites in Harris County," said Governor Abbott. "COVID-19 testing is a top priority in the state of Texas, and the extension of these sites will help to mitigate the spread of the virus in Harris County." 

Testing locations include:

Ken Pridgeon Stadium 11355 Falcon Road  Houston, TX 77065

San Jacinto College 8060 Spencer Hwy Pasadena, TX 77505

Darrell Tully Stadium 1050 Dairy Ashford  Houston, TX 77079

Kingwood Park Community Center 4102 Rustic Woods Drive Kingwood, TX 77345

For hours of operation and registration details, visit www.doineedacovid19test.com. Registration is available on-site.

