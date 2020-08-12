MEDIA RELEASE: Department of Education Fall 2020 Survey Data Released

Contact: Kelli Deveaux August 12, 2020

Today, Maine Department of Education released the data received from over 40,000 parents, educators, and education leaders from across Maine.

On July 6, 2020 the Maine DOE released a series of surveys about the 2020 school year during COVID-19 as part of an ongoing effort to gather input from families, communities, educators, leaders, and educational stakeholders across Maine. This information was aggregated by an independent research group and reported to the DOE for consideration.

The DOE staff continue to have ongoing conversations with educational leaders, state leaders, and health experts to develop health markers and corresponding guidance to ensure the safe return to in-classroom instruction. It will also inform the technical assistance and supports that the DOE will provide to our school community members, including educators, families and students.

Recognizing that the greatest value is in the feedback gathered locally, Collaborative Planning Teams for each school unit across the state have also facilitated the critically important local conversations as to the unique variables, resources and needs within each school community; the state and county data compiled from the DOE survey will be one of many resources that will guide the processes and decision making regarding instructional models for the 2020-2021 school year.

“I am extremely grateful to the tens of thousands of individuals across Maine who took the time to fill out these surveys,” said Commissioner Pender Makin. “Their input is not only deeply appreciated, but it is critical as we further develop our guidance to schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and continue to have conversations with leaders across the state about education in Maine. We remain committed to providing support and leadership during these uncertain and unprecedented times.”

Survey information by group, county and question, along with initial considerations and actions, can be found on the Department of Education webpage: https://www.maine.gov/doe/fall2020survey