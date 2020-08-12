Governor Northam Announces More Than $7 Million Awarded to Seven Localities for Housing Rehabilitation and Community Development

Funding will support projects in Brunswick, Floyd, and York counties, towns of Blackstone, Glade Spring, La Crosse, and White Stone

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced more than $7 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) for the counties of Brunswick, Floyd, and York and the towns of Blackstone, Glade Spring, La Crosse, and White Stone. The funding will support housing rehabilitation and business district improvements to assist low- to moderate-income individuals and households.

“Community Development Block Grants have long been a vital resource for addressing the needs of Virginia residents, businesses, and communities, and are especially important in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “This funding will provide critical relief to our localities as they navigate the recovery process and support projects that will improve the lives of all who live, work, and visit our Commonwealth.”

Since 1982, the federally funded CDBG program has been administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). Virginia receives approximately $18.5 million annually, and funding is allocated among local government applicants through a competitive process using objective scoring criteria developed in consultation with eligible localities. Fourteen applications were submitted under this year’s CDBG competitive cycle. These applications were reviewed, evaluated, and scored according to the requirements of the program, and award offers are recommended to the highest-ranking proposals based on funding availability.

“These grants are an important resource we utilize to assist vulnerable Virginians and make targeted improvements where they are most needed,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Through these seven projects, we will create sustainable and affordable housing and revitalize downtowns for Virginia residents, and help build stronger, more vibrant communities.”

The following projects will receive CDBG funding:

East End Neighborhood Improvement Project Phase II $1,250,000 Town of Blackstone During the second phase of a larger project, the Town of Blackstone will upgrade water, sewer, and drainage systems for 34 households while undertaking three substantial reconstructions, five owner-occupied home rehabilitations, and three investor-owned home rehabilitations. All 11 houses receiving housing rehabilitation are low- to moderate-income households.

Chestnut Road Housing Rehabilitation $1,000,000 Brunswick County Brunswick County will rehabilitate three owner-occupied homes, three investor-owned homes, and substantially reconstruct seven owner-occupied houses in the north central part of the county. All 13 houses are low- to moderate-income households.

Floyd County Housing Rehabilitation $1,080,000 Floyd County Floyd County will address scatter-site housing needs throughout the county by rehabilitating nine homes and substantially reconstructing six homes. The project will serve 34 low- to moderate-income households.

Glade Spring Housing Project $599,035 Town of Glade Spring The Town of Glade Spring will rehabilitate 13 owner-occupied homes, seven investor-owned homes, and substantially reconstruct three homes. In total, this will benefit 23 households, all of which are low- to moderate-income.

Pine Street, Phase II Neighborhood Improvement Project $1,398,861 Town of La Crosse The Town of La Crosse will undertake the rehabilitation of seven single-family housing units and the substantial reconstruction of one single-family housing unit, as well as water, sewer, and storm drainage improvements. The project, which is the second phase of rehabilitation of the Pine Street neighborhood, will benefit 15 households, 12 of which are low- to moderate-income.

White Stone Business District Revitalization $1,000,000 Town of White Stone This project includes the remediation of physical and economic blight in the Town of White Stone through business district revitalization activities that will improve the façades of 15 buildings, create or retain 15 businesses, demolish three blighted units, create seven upper-story housing units, and enhance pedestrian safety.

Carver Gardens Rehabilitation Phase III $766,196 York County York County will undertake the third and final housing rehabilitation project in the Carver Gardens neighborhood, which will include the rehabilitation of 15 single-family housing units, all of which are low- to moderate-income households. Previous phases of the Carver Gardens rehabilitation project provided reliable and safe drinking water and housing improvements.