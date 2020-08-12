Senator Mike Cunningham Reminds Non-Profits of Disaster Loan Deadline

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Mike Cunningham, R-Rogersville, reminds private, non-profit groups that suffered property damage during severe storms, May 3-4, 2020, they have until Sept. 8 to apply for disaster relief loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

A federal disaster area was declared for 19 Missouri counties after severe storms brought damaging straight-line winds approaching 90 mph, golf ball-size hail and heavy rain to portions of southern Missouri in early May. Among the counties included in the declaration are five within the 33rd Senatorial District: Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ripley and Wright counties.

Low-interest disaster relief loans are available to non-profit organizations providing certain essential services. Examples of qualifying organizations include those engaged in education, utility, emergency or medical services, as well as facilities caring for the aged and disabled. The money may be used to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. The SBA may also lend additional funds to prevent or minimize similar disaster damage from occurring in the future.

“The window for seeking assistance through the Small Business Administration is closing soon,” Sen. Cunningham says. “Eligible non-profit organizations need to apply now if they want help recovering from this spring’s storms.”

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955for more information on SBA disaster assistance.