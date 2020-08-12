ELPA21 Assessment | Nebraska Department of Education

Achievement Level Descriptors (ALDs) are available to use in interpreting the ELPA21 scores for both educators and parents. ALDs describe achievement in terms of skills measured and demonstrated on the ELPA21. They are broken out by domain and grade band. Also, included on the ALDs are the scale score ranges by specific grade. No translations are available this year.

Achievement Level Descriptors (ALDs), also known as Performance Level Descriptors, describe what students know and can do by domain based on the assessment. These indicators can be used by educators to target instruction for each of the four domains, and to inform parents and students of the expectations for students to be considered proficient in English at a particular grade level or grade band. The final Achievement Level Descriptors for ELPA21 are the result of the work of ELPA21 member-state education department staff and panelists at the standards setting event in July 2016.