FY 2019-2020 City Annual Financial Report Open

The FY 2019-2020 Annual Financial Report ("AFR") has been released in the online portal. This report is a statement of the fiscal year's revenue, expenditures and balances for each city. The online AFR form can be found at https://dom-localgov.iowa.gov. The AFR must be completed, published or posted and submitted to the Auditor of State's Office through the online portal no later than December 1st.
