AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report July 2020

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  July   YTD - July Beginning
Inventory
  2020 2019 %Chg   2020 2019 %Chg Jul 2020
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 20,290 14,496 40.0   122,644 104,563 17.3 65,125
  40 < 100 HP 7,059 5,506 28.2   37,818 34,355 10.1 32,424
  100+ HP 1,485 1,423 4.4   9,817 10,055 -2.4 7,597
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 28,834 21,425 34.6   170,279 148,973 14.3 105,146
4WD Farm Tractors 160 203 -21.2   1,258 1,443 -12.8 784
Total Farm Tractors 28,994 21,628 34.1   171,537 150,416 14.0 105,930
Self-Prop Combines 553 414 33.6   2,614 2,510 4.1 1,197
                   

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

