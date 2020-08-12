ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – GOL

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) resulting from allegations that Gol may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

In the fiscal 2019 annual report, Gol’s auditor, KPMG raised significant concerns about the Company’s accounting, including that Gol lacked “(i) effective policies and procedures related to the identification and disclosure of material uncertainties in the going concern analysis and (ii) effective review of financial statement information, and related presentation and disclosure requirements.” Then, on July 23, 2020, Gol announced the termination of KPMG as its external auditor.

On this news, Gol’s share price fell $0.55, or 7%, to close at $7.25 per share on July 23, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Gol shareholders.

