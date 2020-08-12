PennDOT Announces Start of US 22 Rehabilitation in Lehigh County

​

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 5 announced today work is scheduled to begin next week on a $16,867,563 project to rehabilitate US 22 in Lehigh County.

Work on this project includes milling, concrete patching, paving, joint cleaning and sealing, bridge repairs, new pavement markings, and guide rail updates on US 22 between Interstate 78 and 15th Street in Whitehall, South Whitehall and Upper Macungie townships. The project also includes milling, patching and paving all ramps at the US 22 and PA 309, US 22 at Cedar Crest Boulevard, and US 22 at 15th Street interchanges.

Construction is expected to begin August 17, 2020, weather permitting, and the project is expected to be complete in August 2022.

Beginning August 17, motorists should expect weeknight lane restrictions on US 22 east and west between 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM. There may be times when interchange ramps will be closed and detoured. Updates will be provided whenever traffic pattern schedules change.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, PA is the general contractor on the project.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown, and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #