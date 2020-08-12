Pennsylvania Turnpike Planning Lane Closures on Route 82 (Manor Road) Next Week for Geotechnical Operations in Chester County

​King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is reducing Route 82 (Manor Road) to a single lane between Goodfellow Road and Route 401 (Conestoga Road) in West Nantmeal Township and Elverson Borough, Chester County, on Monday, August 17, through Friday, August 21, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for geotechnical operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work zone because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

# # #