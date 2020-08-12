Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,637 in the last 365 days.

Pennsylvania Turnpike Planning Lane Closures on Route 82 (Manor Road) Next Week for Geotechnical Operations in Chester County

​King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is reducing Route 82 (Manor Road) to a single lane between Goodfellow Road and Route 401 (Conestoga Road) in West Nantmeal Township and Elverson Borough, Chester County, on Monday, August 17, through Friday, August 21, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for geotechnical operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work zone because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

# # #

You just read:

Pennsylvania Turnpike Planning Lane Closures on Route 82 (Manor Road) Next Week for Geotechnical Operations in Chester County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.