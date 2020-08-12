Jenesse Center Awarded $500,000 Grant by the Roth Family Foundation
Grant will support Jenesse's holistic programs and services
Family violence has always been a deep concern of our foundation. The need today to help these families is greater than it was pre-COVID and we must all help."”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenesse Center was awarded an unprecedented $500,000 grant by the Roth Family Foundation. The grant will support Jenesse's holistic program and services which nurture clients from crisis to stability to self-sufficiency, with an emphasis on prevention, outreach, legal, development and staffing.
— Gil Garcetti, President of the Roth Family Foundation Board of Trustees
Gil Garcetti, President of the Roth Family Foundation Board of Trustees said, "Family violence has always been a deep concern of our foundation. The COVID crises has added stress for all families, but especially for those families experiencing family violence. The need today to help these families is greater than it was pre-COVID and we must all help."
Karen Earl, Jenesse CEO said, “Mr. Garcetti and members of the Roth Foundation visited and toured Jenesse’s shelter facilities, met with all department heads and participated in comprehensive briefing sessions to really talk about domestic violence intervention and prevention. What strategies are effective? How do we work with youth? What other populations need to be part of the conversation toward changing the cycle of violence?
We are grateful to the Roth Family Foundation for this grant funding to support Jenesse's prevention and intervention services to survivors, youth and the faith based community. Because of COVID-19, we have experienced a 40% increase in the number of survivors reaching out to Jenese for help, which has resulted in staff having to triple and quadruple our work in response to community need. This grant is well timed to help with the work at hand and again, we are grateful."
Jenesse has worked to heal survivors of domestic violence for decades. Operating on a holistic model that meets victims where they are and places them on a path to self-sufficiency and well-being. Jenesse’s model begins with the basic necessities - food, clothing and shelter. As survivors move beyond trauma, the organization provides vocational, educational, entrepreneurial, and legal services to place them on a secure footing and help them move forward. Providing culturally appropriate direct services helps former victims create a new world and outlook where they are valuable, contributing members of society, while our outreach and prevention services educate communities and stakeholders, and mobilize youth to change community norms and perspectives around violence and gender roles.
Jenesse services, from case management to outreach, to legal assistance and vocational training, are geared to empower women with the tools for self sufficiency and a necessary support system to increase success of moving forward with their lives.
